Kriti Sanon hits out at trolls and morality police: Don’t tell women what to wear

“It’s high time that people stopped commenting on what women wear. It’s our choice,” says actor Kriti Sanon, on a recent visit to Delhi to promote her film. Her reference is to controversies around female actors’ clothes, with Internet trolls going all out after Priyanka Chopra (for wearing a short dress when meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi), Fatima Sana Shaikh (for posting a swimsuit photo during Ramzan) and Deepika Padukone (for her clothes in a magazine shoot).

Kriti feels very strongly about society trying to dictate what women should wear or shouldn’t wear. Going back to the Priyanka-Modi meeting, she says, “Even Modi sir was not wearing a kurta pyjama; he was wearing a suit, which is Western. And Priyanka was wearing something very decent. It wasn’t vulgar attire. People need to stop telling women what to wear, or else it should be mentioned that if you’re meeting so and so, please wear a burkha.”

The 26-year-old actor believes that Priyanka, who has worked in Hollywood projects such as Quantico and Baywatch and has become a popular name even in the Western entertainment circuit, has made India proud. “Priyanka is someone who represents India in so many ways and has made us proud in the entire world. She’s not someone who will do anything that harms India’s pride,” says Kriti.

Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin🇩🇪 at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning. 🇮🇳 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

On International Women’s Day (March 8), Kriti had posted a video about the need to start taking action and stop bullying women.

“If you have to only talk about women’s empowerment and not do anything, then just stop talking,” says Kriti. “We have to stop emphasising that women need still more empowerment, because then it means that we’re weak. It has to become [the belief] that men and women are equal.”

