Kriti Sanon on not having worked with Khans, Akshay and Hrithik: I’m not sad, but I’m hopeful

With just four films in her kitty, actor Kriti Sanon has climbed her way up in a very short span of time. However, Kriti, very modestly says that she doesn’t even know what being an A-lister in the film industry means. “The thing I would feel happiest about is if I keep getting good opportunities the way I’ve been getting so far, try newer things and get to work with people who I really want to work with. Life is just about enjoying the moment rather than thinking about other things,” says Kriti.

The actor made her debut with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti (2014) and their on-screen chemistry created quite a buzz. She later went on to do films with actors such as Varun Dhawan in Dilwale (2015), Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta and Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in Bareilly Ki Barfi. In her next, Arjun Patiala, Kriti would be paired opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

Feeling the 9Million love 💙💙 Good morning everyone!! ☀️#9MillionOnInsta A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:55pm PST

Ask if it was a somewhat conscious call to only star with younger co-stars, and Kriti says it was nothing of that sort. Referring to the likes of Khans, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan, she adds, “Who won’t want to work with them? They are still ruling [the film industry] and doing amazing work. The choices of their films are so different and unique, and they all continue to experiment at the same time. So, if I ever get an opportunity, I’d be stupid not to grab it.”

However, Kriti says that it’s not something that plays on her mind. “Working with senior actors is something that I would love to do and I would want to do sometime in future. But it’s not something that I am sad about. I feel that I’ve just started my career. I’m still very new and there’s is a long way to go and I’m sure I’ll get to work with all of them.”

Having said that, Kriti doesn’t deny the fact that having worked with the fresh crop has equally helped her get better at her craft. “I’ve had a great experience on all the films that I have acted in so far. Each of my co-stars has been so talented and they all come with their own kind of energy on the set. Every actor has a different approach to things, so you only get to learn,” says Kriti, adding that while working on any film, one “consciously or unconsciously gains something,” she shares.