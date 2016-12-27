Kriti Sanon to star opposite Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan?

She has already worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale, and if rumours are to be believed, she will soon star opposite Aamir Khan. While Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan have been locked for Thugs of Hindostan reports claim that Kriti Sanon might be paired opposite Aamir in the film.

Read more

According to inside sources, Kriti, who made her debut in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti, seems to be one of the top contenders to play the leading lady in the film. If gossip mongers are to be believed, Aamir Khan has been discussing Kriti in his inner circle and touting her to be one of the most promising youngsters in Bollywood and wants her to cast in the film.

Read more

Thugs of Hindostan is set in the pre-independence era and is a story of a group of Thugs in British India. The film will also see Big B and the Dangal star for the very first time on the big screen.

Thugs of Hindostan marks to be yet another collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Aamir Khan and is slated for Diwali 2018 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more