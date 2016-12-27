 Kriti Sanon to star opposite Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan? | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 28, 2016-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kriti Sanon to star opposite Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan?

bollywood Updated: Dec 27, 2016 13:47 IST
ANI
ANI
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

While Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan have been locked for Thugs of Hindostan reports claim that Kriti Sanon might be paired opposite Aamir in the film.

She has already worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale, and if rumours are to be believed, she will soon star opposite Aamir Khan. While Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan have been locked for Thugs of Hindostan reports claim that Kriti Sanon might be paired opposite Aamir in the film.

Read more

According to inside sources, Kriti, who made her debut in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti, seems to be one of the top contenders to play the leading lady in the film. If gossip mongers are to be believed, Aamir Khan has been discussing Kriti in his inner circle and touting her to be one of the most promising youngsters in Bollywood and wants her to cast in the film.

Read more

Thugs of Hindostan is set in the pre-independence era and is a story of a group of Thugs in British India. The film will also see Big B and the Dangal star for the very first time on the big screen.

Thugs of Hindostan marks to be yet another collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Aamir Khan and is slated for Diwali 2018 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<