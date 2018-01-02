Kriti, Shahid get Nothing To Hide Award at Star Screen Awards. Sarcastic Twitter has been unforgiving

Ever been surprised with a congratulations or a pat on the back for filling water bottles at home or making your bed, or literally anything that touches the bare minimum? If not, you can ask Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor how that feels.

The two Bollywood actors are the proud recipients of Star Screen Awards’ newly-introduced Nothing To Hide Award. They received the award for sharing the ‘ups and downs’ of their careers and private lives ‘honestly’ with their fans on social media. In simpler words, for posting selfies on Instagram.

The awards night was aired on Star Plus on New Years Eve but was recorded in early December. Both Shahid (who could not receive the award in person) and Kriti seemed quite proud in their acceptance speeches. Shahid called it ‘cool’ and Kriti dedicated the award to her fans.

Twitter however, could not get over how obnoxiously forced the entire category sounds. “It’s Nothing To Hide Award Or Its Nothing To Hide Awards Shows Stupidity Award ??,” a user wrote. “So just gave away an award called “Star Screen Nothing To Hide Award” Even the actors are finding it hard now to not be sarcastic in their Thank You Speeches,” noticed another.

Here are a few more reactions:

What kind of award is this ! Nothing to hide 😂 https://t.co/1eH0ryM0fz — pitabashjena10 (@pitabashjena101) December 31, 2017

So what exactly is a "Nothing to hide" award? 😂 pic.twitter.com/mUFAfqh0X7 — PADMAVATIIIIIIII (@shahidskudi) December 31, 2017

"Iss saal hum star screen award mein nayi category introduce karne wale hain, nothing to hide award"

Me: pic.twitter.com/J3558Tq7EW — ✨✨ (@roundorocks) December 31, 2017

: #StarScreenAwards So there is an category of Nothing to Hide award? What shit? And that also given to Kriti Sanon and not Sunny Leone 😂😂 — Abbas Khambati (@Oye_its_Abbas) December 31, 2017

Just when I thought 🌚 zee cine awards werre the most faltu one

..star screen proves me wrong!



Amd aye btw @shahidkapoor u Still received award :p even thou u didn't attend! Hmm🌚 https://t.co/IjJXx4rTcy — wonderfully weird💕 (@NutellaLover_x) December 31, 2017

Ok apparently they wanted to award Shahid despite not attending but a "best dancer" or "best-looking man" award for a change would do it too if not then "most stylish" again but "nothing to hide"?! 😂🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/nnFCiYLOg9 — PADMAVATIIIIIIII (@shahidskudi) December 31, 2017

Nothing to hide award.

WTAF. Hadd kar di hai ab toh — Jayesh (@Jayesh_) December 31, 2017

There is a "Nothing to Hide Award" being given away on #starscreenawards. Wow. They really don't give any fucks now. — Vinit Gandhi (@vinitgandhi_) December 31, 2017

Other gems from the awards night include a Star Screen Nayi Soch Award, doled out to Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari. However, even this seems quite mature compared to Zee Cine Awards’ ‘Extraordinary Impact Award’, ‘Extraordinary Legend Award’, ‘Extraordinary Franchise Award’ and more.

Maybe it is time to start giving awards to whoever comes up with the most creative categories.

Follow @htshowbiz for more