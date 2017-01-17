Kunal Kapoor: I had to get into shape before I started shooting Veeram

Actor Kunal Kapoor, who will be portraying the character of an infamous warrior, Chandu Chekavar, in his next film Veeram, has undergone rigorous training for his role. While one of the looks required him to put on 12 kilos, the other had him in a beefed up avatar, sporting a muscular body to look like a strong warrior.

Read more

Talking about his body transformation, the actor says, “I am a lean chap and my director wanted me to look physically intimidating, so I had to put on a lot of muscles for that. I spent around 2.5 hours in the gym daily, and about 2 hours of martial arts training. It was a prerequisite to get into shape before I got into filming.

Ask him about the most tough part while prepping for his role, he says, “We were shooting for six weeks and in three languages. On some days, we even shot for 18-19 hours. And then to pick yourself up and hit the gym, when you are completely physically gutted and absolutely drained, was one big challenge.”

Kapoor, who has acted in films such as Rang De Basanti (2006), Aaja Nachle (2007), Don 2 (2011) and Dear Zindagi (2016) feels even if the journey has been difficult, it has been rewarding too. “I think it’s a sort of part that any actor would prepare if they got to play this role. It’s my work at the end of the day. That’s a dream for any actor where you get a chance to play a character that goes from being a very celebrated soldier to being somebody that is seduced by power and greed and to becoming somebody who’s a ruthless tyrant. So the journey that the character undergoes is phenomenal and exciting for any actor,” shares the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more