Kunal Kemmu has a Christmas gift for you all: A new picture of baby Inaaya Naumi!

Kunal Kemmu had a Christmas surprise for everyone when he shared a new picture of his daughter, Inaaya Naumi, on Monday. Kunal took to Instagram to post the picture of the newborn, and captioned it, “It’s a merry Christmas everyday when you got the best gift in the world look at you with so much love #merrychristmas.” Kunal and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter was born earlier this year.

Kunal hasn’t been shy about sharing pictures of Inaaya, who was born on September 29, on social media. On Children’s Day, he shared a positive message along with a picture of his baby.

Speaking with Hindustan Times about what it’s like being a new mother, Soha Ali Khan said, “It’s no longer about my life, and that’s the most definitive change! Up until now, I have been independent, and liked very much to be in control of my schedule when it came to going to the gym, and getting minimum 10 hours of sleep every night. I used to look after myself. But now, everything is about her.”

Along with her cousin, Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya is the youngest member of the Pataudi family. Asked about whether the two kids have met, Soha said, “They have met, of course. But the first time they had met, she was too small, and didn’t recognise people or focus on any one person. It’s lovely when she focuses on your face. Now there’s a bit of recognition.”

