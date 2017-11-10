Kunal Kemmu on his daughter: Inaaya has become the centre of attention in my life

Kunal Kemmu has been over the moon ever since he shared with the world the happy news of the arrival of his baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29. With the little baby now just over a month old, the proud father can’t stop gushing about her. “I don’t know whether life has changed or not, but priorities definitely have [changed]. This [father-daughter] is the only relationship that hasn’t taken more than a second for me to completely fall in love with,” says the Golmaal Again actor.

Kunal, who married actor Soha Ali Khan in January 2015, excitedly shares how everything revolves around Inaaya now, and how much he looks forward to going back home and looking at her. “I want to know everything that she has done, even though she’s only feeding and sleeping right now. Earlier, I would finish a day of work, go back home, put my feet up and watch something on TV or call friends over, but now, it’s all about her. She has become the centre of attention in my life,” says Kunal. “Now, I’m looking forward to the time when she becomes more active and responsive — right now, she can’t even hold her head up properly. But, it’s such a happy and blissful phase to be in.”

Bliss ❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

With star kids, especially Inaaya’s cousin Taimur — son of Soha’s brother, actor Saif Ali Khan, and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan — becoming an online sensation, one wonders how soon Inaaya will come into the limelight. Kunal says, “I haven’t planned that yet. I definitely feel that you cannot stop so many things from happening. If someone takes a picture, you are not going to fight and say don’t put it out. That’s a process on its own. I just want to look after my child in the best way I can and make sure that her health is not harmed. I don’t know if flash light on a child’s face is a great thing, but I’m sure media would also act responsibly.”

Asked if he, personally, would want to share her picture on social media, as many celebrity parents do these days, Kunal says, “Well, you’d avoid it till you can and I don’t want to go and just spread everything out there. But it depends. If I see her do something really cute and I think it’s an amazing picture, I might want to share.”

Not judging anyone’s choices, Kunal goes on to say that there’s no right or wrong in this. “Every parent knows what’s best for their child and everybody should do what they feel comfortable with,” he says. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I think, the situation, when it presents itself... then I’d know what to do best.”

