Kunal Kemmu shares first picture of daughter Inaaya Naumi on Children’s Day

On Children’s Day, Kunal Kemmu shared the first picture of his new baby daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram. Alongside the picture, the actor shared a positive message about being better people.

“Wishing all the children everywhere and my little munchkin a very happy children’s day. May your innocence continue to inspire us to be better people #happychildrensday,” he captioned the picture.

The picture gives his, and mum Soha Ali Khan’s fans their best glimpse at baby Inaaya, who was born on September 29. So far, all that had been shared was paparazzi images and one posted by Soha on her Instagram, which didn’t show the baby’s face.

Fans congratulated the couple in the comments. “OMG she’s so cute. God bless,” one person wrote. “Awww She’s so cute Masha Allah,” wrote another.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Kunal spoke about how becoming a father has changed him. “I want to know everything that she has done, even though she’s only feeding and sleeping right now. Earlier, I would finish a day of work, go back home, put my feet up and watch something on TV or call friends over, but now, it’s all about her. She has become the centre of attention in my life,” said Kunal. “Now, I’m looking forward to the time when she becomes more active and responsive — right now, she can’t even hold her head up properly. But, it’s such a happy and blissful phase to be in.”

Asked about how he would control the amount of attention that is given to Inaaya, he said, “I haven’t planned that yet. I definitely feel that you cannot stop so many things from happening. If someone takes a picture, you are not going to fight and say don’t put it out. That’s a process on its own. I just want to look after my child in the best way I can and make sure that her health is not harmed. I don’t know if flash light on a child’s face is a great thing, but I’m sure media would also act responsibly.”

Which is perhaps why he decided to share her first picture himself. “Every parent knows what’s best for their child and everybody should do what they feel comfortable with,” he said previously. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I think, the situation, when it presents itself... then I’d know what to do best.”

