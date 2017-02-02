Kung Fu Yoga: Watch this hilarious video of Sonu Sood, Jackie Chan and Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, actor Sonu Sood and action star Jackie Chan spread the message of brotherhood prior to the release of Kung Fu Yoga, which is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China.

Chan was recently in India to promote his film Kung Fu Yoga, which was shot in Dubai, Iceland, Beijing and India.

During the Rush Hour star’s visit to Mumbai, Salman had tweeted a photo with the Hong Kong star holding panda toys in their hands. In fact, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star had also thanked Chan for giving the film to his “Chedi Singh Sonu Sood. This is the coolest”.

Sonu had played Chedi Singh in the 2010 film Dabangg, which starred Salman.

Directed by Stanley Tong, Kung Fu Yoga is slated to release on February 3.