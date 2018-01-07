Lagaan actor Shri Vallabh Vyas dies at 60 after prolonged illness

National School Drama alumnus and actor Shri Vallabh Vyas died at the age of 60 in Jaipur on Sunday. He breathed his last at 9.30 am and the last rites took place in the evening, claim sources.

Vyas featured in as many as 60 films and a number of television shows. His memorable work includes the role of Ishwar in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan (2001) and Jinaah in Sardar (1993). Some of his other noted films included Sarfarosh (1999), Shool (1999) and Dil Bole Hadippa (2009) among others.

Shri Vallabh Vyas played Ishwar in the film.

In 2008, the actor suffered a brain stroke followed by a paralytic attack while shooting for a film in Gujarat. He fell in the toilet in the middle of the night and was found the next morning in a pool of blood. He was later operated on and was paralysed since then. As his family couldn’t afford his treatment, they relocated from Mumbai to Jaisalmer and later Jaipur for treatment.

When the actor’s wife, Shobha, approached the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) for financial help, as the association has a trust for the actors, she was disappointed with the paltry sum doled out. CINTAA member and actor Arun Bali offered Rs 10,000 when he heard about Vyas’s condition, while the then vice-president of CINTAA actor Gajendra Chauhan, offered Rs 50,000 as per rules of the trust and the case in point. The family refused both. They were glad when Vyas’s co-actors Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Aamir Khan came forward to help them with Vyas’ treatment.

He is survived by his wife, Shobha Vyas and two daughters.

