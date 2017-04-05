 Lagavelu Jab Lipistick: Hrithik Roshan is happy dancing to the tunes of this Bhojpuri song | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Lagavelu Jab Lipistick: Hrithik Roshan is happy dancing to the tunes of this Bhojpuri song

A new spoof with Hrithik Roshan dancing to the tunes of the Bhojpuri hit song Lagavelu Jab Lipstick is going viral online.

bollywood Updated: Apr 05, 2017 09:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan made his debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in 2000.

He made hearts thump and youngsters fall for him with his debut film Kaho Na Pyar Hai. Now, Hrithik Roshan is impressing fans and critics alike with a new video—a Bhojpuri spoof that is also a tribute to his 2000 surprise hit .

The video is taken from a Kaho Na Pyaar Hai sequence where he performs on stage. The scene where Hrithik is seen flaunting his dancing moves had become a major talking point 17 years ago. The video is synced to the audio of a Bhojpuri hit track, Lagavelu Jab Lipistick.

Read more

Thanks to the perfect sync, the video - shared by the Facebook page Daily Social - has garnered about 2.5 million views and more than 33,000 shares so far.

The video not only got people talking on the Internet but also got the attention of the star, who took to Twitter to share the hilarious spoof and comment, “Actually made me laugh out loud.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you