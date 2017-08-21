Lakme Fashion Week: Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline bring Bollywood to the ramp

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra put on a stunning show to conclude the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017, with film stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditya Roy Kapur turning his muses.

Titled Tales of Indulgence, the show marked Malhotra’s plunge into bespoke tailoring.

Jacqueline Fernandez displays a creation by Manish Malhotra. (AP)

The bespoke menswear had the characteristic stylish vibe, the designer is renowned for. For the first time the colour palette for a Manish Malhotra collection involved extensive use of black, white and chrome.

“It’s been a great association with LFW for so many years. Last month my label completed 12 years and it is just beginning of many new things. For the first time we have used blacks and chromes and introduced cocktail dresses for women. I’m really happy and thankful to everyone for giving us this opportunity,” Malhotra told reporters post the show.

A post shared by Gaurav Rajput (@rajputgaurav) on Aug 20, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

To match the formal wear men’s segment, Malhotra offered his women an assortment of evening and cocktail creations in various fabrics along with handcrafted embellishments.

A post shared by Urban Asian (@urbanasian) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

While Aditya looked dashing in a black, velvet one-button jacket with a contrast black embroidered lapels, Jacqueline looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved, embroidered, net floor- skimming creation, over micro shorts.

A post shared by Urban Asian (@urbanasian) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

“It is the third time I am walking for Manish and it is always great. What is different this time is that for the first time I am wearing a suit, otherwise he has always dressed me in Indian wear. It feels great to be here,” Aditya said.

Jaqueline added, “It is a pleasure to walk for Manish. He has been so humble and kind always. He is great person by heart and I love collaborating with him always.”

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar Bride, India (@bazaarbridein) on Aug 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

The show was attended by an array of Bollywood stars including Sridevi, who came along with her younger daughter Khushi, Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Richa Chadda, Dia Mirza, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Rao Ladak, Sonali Bendre, Sooraj Pancholi, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Pooja Hegde and Shriya Saran.

Here are other Bollywood stars who walked the ramp for famous designers:

Bhumi Pednekar showcases a creation by designer Ruceru. (AFP Photos)

Taapsee Pannu showcases a creation by designer Divya Reddy.

Daina Penty showcases a creation by designer Shriya Som.

Ileana D’Cruz showcases a creation by designer De Belle.

Malaika Arora at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Randeep Hooda walks the ramp to display the creation of designer Splash.

Sunny Leone showcases a creation by designer Splash.

Aditi Rao Hydari showcases a creation by designer Jayanti Reddy

Esha Gupta poses for a photograph.

