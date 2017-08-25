Landmark judgment, now lets talk 377: Onir, Kamal Haasan on SC Right To Privacy ruling

From Kamal Haasan to Onir, Dia Mirza to Sridhar Rangayan, celebrities took to social media to welcome the Supreme Court’s judgment declaring the Right to Privacy a fundamental right, and said it is time to rethink Section 377, which criminalises gay sex.

In a major boost to individual freedom, the Supreme Court on Thursday declared that right to privacy was a fundamental right and protected as an intrinsic part of life and personal liberty and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

Shab director Onir, who has always been vocal about sexuality and LGBTQ issues, also asked the apex court to look into Section 377. “Landmark judgment by Supreme Court after Triple Talaq Verdict. Right To Privacy -- fundamental right under the Constitution. Lets talk 377,” posted Onir, whose film My Brother Nikhil dealt with AIDS and gay-related issues.

Landmark Judgement by #SupremeCourt after #TripleTalaqVerdict . #RightToPrivacy - fundamental right under the Constitution. Lets talk #377 — Onir (@IamOnir) August 24, 2017

Kamal said there is “nothing vague or amorphous” about the judgment. “People thank the honourable judges. These are moments that make India,” he added.

SC upholds the right to privacy Nothing vague or amorphous about it. People thank the Honourable Judges. These are moments that make India. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 24, 2017

Producer Shirish Kunder appreciated the move by saying: “We live in wonderful times, where we are grateful to just get our fundamental rights back. Right To Privacy.”

We live in wonderful times, where we are grateful to just get our fundamental rights back. 🙏 #RightToPrivacy — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) August 24, 2017

Filmmaker and gay rights activist Sridhar Rangayan said it is “a big day for the LGBTQ community in India”.

“I am truly overwhelmed by the Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy, and the parts of the judgment which specifically mention that sexual orientation should be a guaranteed right under the Constitution,” said Rangayan, who hosts the Kashish LGBTQ Mumbai Film Festival.

“This is a big day for the LGBTQ community in India who have been fighting for their rights for over two decades. This verdict vindicates our appeal for equal rights as citizens of India. I feel truly happy and free,” he added.

In 2009, the Delhi High Court had ruled that Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was unconstitutional. But in December 2013, the Supreme Court overturned the verdict.

Actress Dia Mirza got patriotic with her tweet as she said this is “one of the many reasons why I love my country! Hail democracy”.

Actors Ranvir Shorey and Annup Sonii also welcomed the judgment.

TV personality Raghu Ram, who was last seen on the silver screen in Tees Maar Khan, became a fan of the apex court after the verdict. “I’m a fan of the Supreme Court all over again! Two landmark judgments in three days! Killing it, Right To Privacy, Triple Talaq.”

