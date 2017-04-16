 Lara Dutta is gifted in comedy: Sajid Khan | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Lara Dutta is gifted in comedy: Sajid Khan

Lara Dutta, who is best known for her roles in films like Andaaz, Aan: Men at Work, No Entry, Partner and Azhar, turns 39 on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2017 18:31 IST
IANS
Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta was last seen in Azhar where she played a lawyer.

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who turned 39 on Sunday, shares her birthday with late comedian-actor Charlie Chaplin. Filmmaker Sajid Khan feels this is the reason why she is gifted in comedy.

Sanjay Dutt and Lara Dutta in a still from Blue.

“Happy birthday to the beautiful, mad and extremely funny Lara Dutta. Charlie Chaplin’s birthday today, Lara. No wonder you are so gifted in comedy,” Sajid wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Sajid, who worked with Lara in the 2010 Houseful, also shared a photograph in which he can be seen alongside her.

Lara is best known for her roles in films like Andaaz, Aan: Men at Work, No Entry, Partner and Azhar.

She is married to Indian tennis superstar Mahesh Bhupathi.

