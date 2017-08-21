le Bal: Chunky Pandey’s daughter among international high society debutantes

Ananya Pandey, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and his wife Bhavana Pandey, will soon make her debut in high society at le Bal. Each year since 1992, ‘le Bal’, also referred to as le Bal des Débutantes, brings together 20 girls and 20 boys from a dozen nationalities.

For an evening of couture, cavaliers and fundraising, these guests from influential families across arts, politics, business and culture - make their grand entry into the uppermost echelons of society and high fashion.

A bevy of young Indian ladies have made their debut in high society at le Bal. Among these are Princess Adishree Singh of Jammu and Kashmir (2009), Shaiyara Devi of Kapurthala (2011), Isha Ambani and Ashna Mehta (2011), Princess Askshita Bhanjdeo of Mayurbhanj and Jaisalmer (2013), and Jayati Modi (2016).

This year, le Bal will see two more faces from India - Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur and Ananya.

Ananya will be dressed by Jean Paul Gaultier, while Princess Gauravi will be wearing a sari-inspired couture gown by Tarun Tahiliani. Fine jewellery by Payal New York, an eponymous label by Indian-origin Payal Mehta, will adorn each participant.

Speaking on its 25th anniversary milestone and this year’s Indian debutantes at le Bal, founder Ophelie Renouard said in a statement: “India is such a major player in today’s world. I am happy that for the first time, we have two debutantes from India and I would like this to happen every year.”

le Bal will be held on November 25 at The Peninsula Hotel in Paris.

The glamorous event raises funds and awareness for two causes - Enfants d’Asie: Children of Asia, which provides care for close to 10,000 children in the form of shelter, medical care and food and education, in South East Asia.

The other is The Seleni Institute, a non-profit organisation providing care, information and research funding, supporting the mental health of women and teenage mothers.