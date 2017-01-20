Let audience decide if I am good: Ronit Roy on bad boy role in Kaabil

“Honestly, I don’t even want to know how they (my fans) will react,” says Ronit Roy, who’s prepping for his bad boy role in Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil, releasing next week. Roy, who’s a quintessential good guy in most of his films and TV shows, has taken a different route this time round. But that doesn’t worry him too much. “I have done the best I could. Now let the audiences decide.”

Roy also agrees that shows such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi did typecast him to some extent, but he says things are changing.

Actor Ronit Roy in a still from the movie Guddu Rangeela.

“I know there is a cross section of my audience that likes to see me only in positive roles, but audiences today understand the difference between the character and the actor. Also, it’s majorly a Hrithik Roshan film, in which I have a small part.”

Speaking about signing the film, Roy says, “If I like the story and my role, I don’t think about what I am portraying, otherwise I won’t be able to perform. If you are not convinced, you can’t convince your audience,” says the 51-year-old.

Ronit, who learnt Marathi for his role, says he didn’t need to prep much. “I played a politician in Guddu Rangeela, and in Kaabil too, I play a Maharashtrian local politician, so that experience came in handy. The trick was to not speak Marathi but Hindi like a Maharashtrian, which was a tough part.”

