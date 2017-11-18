Let Katrina Kaif show you how Salman Khan walks in this hilarious video

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan may have dated many moons ago but now they seem to be the best of friends. While their fans continue to hope they will get back together, they are ready to settle for the next best thing – Salman and Katrina performing together. Given that this will be the month leading up to the release of Tiger Zinda Hai, the admirers of the two stars just got lucky.

As Salman and Katrina performed at the opening ceremony of Indian Super League (ISL) 2017in Kochi, their dance performances were fun but Katrina saved the best for the last. She shared a funny video on her Instagram account from the ISL, where she is seen imitating the way Salman Khan walks. She is walking behind the superstar as the two wave their fans after their performances.

Instagram Story | Katrina Kaif's mimics Salman Khan's walk 😂❤ #ISL2017 pic.twitter.com/5yUvDnRgpA — Katrina Kaif Fans (@KatrinaKaifTeam) November 17, 2017

The sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, releases on December 22. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will have the two actors as two spies who rescue Indian nurses abducted in Iraq. Talking about working with Katrina, Salman had recently said, “I’ve had a great time working with Katrina Kaif. She’s lovely. She’s worked so hard in the film that I feel... uff. She’s like a humma. She keeps on working, working and working. So when you will actually see the action sequences, she has done it like on a different level altogether. She has done most her stuff by herself and kind of risky stuff as well.”

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan with performers during the ISL 2017 opening ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium Kochi on Friday. (PTI)

Katrina Kaif (https://t.co/MuOwFfuA4q) | Salman & Katrina (https://t.co/9ODO592I5u) pic.twitter.com/GRHK0xk0RR — Katrina Kaif Fans (@KatrinaKaifTeam) November 18, 2017

Katrina, meanwhile, said the connection she shared with Salman “is hard to explain, and it’s something that doesn’t need to be verbalised beyond a point.”