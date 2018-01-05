Mira Rajput bats for star kids: Let kids enjoy childhood, leave photographing to parents

Just a day after she shared a warm, cute picture of her dad, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared an Instagram story where she is batting for all celebrity parents in the country.

In an Insta story, Mira posted a message saying, “Guys please be kind, Let the kids enjoy childhood and leave the photographing to the parents.” Over the past few months, starkids like Shahid and Mira’s daughter Misha, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Taimur have acquired a celeb status. Paparazzi dog their every step and their photos go viral on social media within hours.

Mira had shared her dad’s picture from her wedding on Tuesday and called him her “strength and weakness”. It has been a few months since she joined Instagram but she is not too frequent on the platform. She does, nonetheless, share pictures of husband Shahid and daughter Misha. Check out some of the images:

Guru Shishya Parampara A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 4:20am PST

❤️ A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:48am PST

Happiness #thankyougod A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Nov 26, 2017 at 1:59am PST

Mira tied the knot with Shahid in a private ceremony in Delhi in July 2015. The two met through the Radha Soami Satsang Beas religious group. Shahid is 13 years her senior. Mira gave birth to Misha in August 2016.

