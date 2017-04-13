 Let us pray for Kulbhushan: Salim Khan quotes Prophet Mohammed for Jadhav’s support | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Let us pray for Kulbhushan: Salim Khan quotes Prophet Mohammed for Jadhav’s support

Sholay writer Salim Khan said tweeting, “Pakistan talks about maintaining a good relationship with India. Here is the opportunity. Let us pray for his safe return. Kulbhushan Jadhav.”

bollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2017 11:40 IST
IANS
Kulbhushan Jadhav

Salim Khan took to Twitter to express his concern about alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has urged people to pray for the safe return of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court for allegedly spying and stoking violence in Balochistan.

The Sholay writer said here is a great opportunity for Pakistan to mend its relationship with India. “Pakistan talks about maintaining a good relationship with India. Here is the opportunity. Let us pray for his safe return. Kulbhushan Jadhav,” Khan tweeted on Wednesday night.

Quoting Prophet Muhammad, the veteran writer went on to add: “To kill an innocent is equivalent to killing entire humanity.”

Jadhav was reportedly arrested in March last year in Balochistan, for allegedly being an Indian spy responsible for fuelling Baloch separatist movement.

Over the last year, the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav has witnessed several twists and turns.

While the Pakistani government has repeatedly alleged Jadhav is a Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) agent, India had been denying the charges, calling the death sentence a “pre-planned murder”.

