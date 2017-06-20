Lipstick Under My Burkha: New poster is a gesture to Censor Board?

The makers of Lipstick Under My Burkha on Monday released a new poster that can be interpreted as their answer to the Central Board Of Film Certification, also known as the censor board. It features a hand showing the middle finger.

The film made headlines across the country after the censor board, headed by Pahlaj Nihalani, refused to certify it on account of “sexual content, abusive words and audio pornography”.

A dash of red can spark off a rebellion. 💋

Catch #LipstickUnderMyBurkha in cinemas on 21 July! #LipstickRebellionBegins pic.twitter.com/ZXts4ZaEaw — 💄 Under My Burkha (@LipstickMovie) June 19, 2017

Later, the film’s director moved The Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) against the decision. The tribunal hears appeals filed by filmmakers or producers who are aggrieved by the censor board’s orders.

The FCAT instead recommended an adult certification for the film, which explores women’s sexuality.

Trashing the censor board’s arguments, the FCAT ordered that the film be granted an ‘A’ certificate with “voluntary and some additional cuts and deletions”. It also asked the filmmakers to reduce the duration of sex scenes.

Amid an uproar against censorship, Nihalani had refused to certify the film starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak. He termed the movie as “lady-oriented” and a “fantasy above life”.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film will hit the screens on July 21, 2017.