Lohri wishes: Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Bipasha Basu, others send greetings

Bollywood celebrities Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini and Madhur Bhandarkar, among many others, have wished everyone a year full of “warmth”, “happiness” and “prosperity” on the occasion of Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated on January 13 every year with tremendous enthusiasm in north India.

Here is what they said on Twitter on the special occassion:

Rishi Kapoor

Lohri Mubarak! — Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) January 13, 2017

Anupam Kher

Happy Lohri to all. Love, peace and Celebrations.:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 13, 2017

Rakesh Roshan

Happy Lohri! Celebrate with love peace & affection. — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 13, 2017

Madhur Bhandarkar

Wishing all a very Happy Lohri. May d holy fire of Lohri burn all d moments of sadness &

bring warmth of joy,

happiness & love in our lives. pic.twitter.com/vQTjObovHR — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 13, 2017

Hema Malini

Wish u all a Very Happy Lohri & Bhogi! pic.twitter.com/UjAfysHAoh — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 13, 2017

Sridevi Boney Kapoor

Emraan Hashmi

Wishing everyone happy Lohri !! — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) January 13, 2017

Diljit Dosanjh

Happy Lohri to All My Amazing Fans😘 Thank You For Always Standing by my Side😊🙏 pic.twitter.com/R4JECboSLL — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 13, 2017

Bipasha Basu

Happy Lohri beautiful people❤ — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) January 13, 2017

Divya Dutta

Happy lohri dear ones.. — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) January 13, 2017

Vivek Oberoi