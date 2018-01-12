Lootera actor Vikrant Massey: Earlier, people used to think TV stars are dumb and that would pinch me a lot

Vikrant Massey is one of those actors, who has successfully transitioned from television to the big screen. Having been a part of TV shows such as Dharam Veer and Balika Vadhu, he made his Bollywood debut with Lootera (2013), where he played the role of Ranveer Singh’s best friend Devdas.

“Lootera, though not commercially successful, was a beautiful film. A lot of people liked it and my work in it. So, I don’t think there’s any mental block that if you’re a TV actor, toh aap ko filmein nahi milengi (that you won’t get films),” says Vikrant.

He adds, “[Also] I don’t think that this [belief] ever existed in the first place. Naseer sahab (Naseeruddin Shah), Pankaj Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan — they all did TV. I have always believed that all of us are part of this large umbrella, under which both TV and films come. All are mediums of entertaining the masses.”

The actor, who was also seen in films such as Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017), believes that the lines between TV and films have been gradually disappearing. “Lines are getting blurred everywhere, for every person who wants to do good work. Pehle mindset hua karta tha ki TV stars dumb hain (Earlier, people used to think that TV stars are dumb). I’m talking about the time in 2010-2011, when TV was booming, and saas-bahu sagas were at their peak. People thought ‘Lokhandwala ke actors body banake acting karte hain, dumb hote hain’,” he says. Lokhandwala is a place in Mumbai were a lot of struggling actors live.

“Yeh baat mujhe bahut chubhti thi, thi aisa kyun kaha jaata hai (It used to pinch me a lot that what makes people say this). It is all about working with the right people for the right project,” shares Vikrant, whose next is a sci-fi thriller, Cargo, opposite Shweta Tripathi.

