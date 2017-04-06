Lot of fake honesty going around: Did Kajol just make fun of Karan Johar?

Looks like Kajol and Karan Johar have no plans to turn besties again any time soon. The fight between the two A-listers of the industry, much like a pressure cooker on low flame, threatens to erupt all over again. This time, it’s Kajol’s turn to burst out with anger and sarcasm.

In an interview to DNA, Kajol said, “I think that the best thing for me to do right now, as far as this entire topic is concerned, is to stay silent. And that’s exactly what I’m going to do. When and if I choose to give my opinion on this particular topic, I will make sure the world hears of it.”

But she couldn’t control afterwards and said, “I think there’s a lot of fake honesty going around as well. I really do. There are a lot of people going around and saying, ‘You know I’m being honest’ and actually, it’s just for selling books, or movies and ratings.”

It was an apparent jibe on Karan Johar whose autobiography An Unsuitable Boy released recently.

Earlier, Karan had said that Kajol is a closed chapter in his life. He was furious because Kajol didn’t support him during his fight with Ajay Devgn.

Johar and Devgn fought during the simultaneous release of Ae Dil Hai Muhskil and Shivaay in October, last year.