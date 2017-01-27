Loved your anger in it: Amitabh Bachchan praises SRK in Raees

Eclipsing the era of male leads, playing the conventional good characters, superstar Shah Rukh Khan got curiosity levels soaring high with Raees, a character having shades of grey.

The veteran actor recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on SRK’s performance in the movie.

T 2515 - Congratulations Shahrukh .. RAEES .. loved your anger in it !! pic.twitter.com/cfRr24jz0n — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2017

Shah Rukh has lived the character on celluloid, as he plays the layered personality of Raees, who is less of a gangster and more of an impresario, garnering reverence, love and fear, with utmost ease and perfection.

The film has proved true to the audiences expectations and collected Rs. 20.46 crores at the box office on first day.