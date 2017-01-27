 Loved your anger in it: Amitabh Bachchan praises SRK in Raees | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 27, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Loved your anger in it: Amitabh Bachchan praises SRK in Raees

bollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2017 14:34 IST
ANI
ANI
Highlight Story

Shah Rukh Khan plays a Gujarati bootlegger in Raees.

Eclipsing the era of male leads, playing the conventional good characters, superstar Shah Rukh Khan got curiosity levels soaring high with Raees, a character having shades of grey.

The veteran actor recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on SRK’s performance in the movie.

Shah Rukh has lived the character on celluloid, as he plays the layered personality of Raees, who is less of a gangster and more of an impresario, garnering reverence, love and fear, with utmost ease and perfection.

Read more

The film has proved true to the audiences expectations and collected Rs. 20.46 crores at the box office on first day.

tags

more from bollywood

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you