Lucknow can be alternate destination for Bollywood, says Anubhav Sinha

Charmed by the amiability of the city of Nawabs, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha feels that Lucknow has in it to be an alternate destination for Bollywood films after Mumbai.

Here on the shoot of his upcoming flick Mulk, Sinha says:“When I came here, I was skeptical about shooting with Rishiji (Kapoor), Taapsee (Pannu) and other actors in marketplace but the city surprised me. This is incredible. From locals, administration and cops everyone cooperated with us out of the way,” he tells HT City.

The Tum Bin and Ra.One fame director also plans to shoot his next two films in his home state.

“I have a script ready. It will be shot in a smaller place probably in a tehsil. I also have another film that again can be shot in Lucknow but I am not sure which will go on the floor earlier,” he says.

However, he has a word of caution too.“The city has been wonderful but it is not as cheap as we thought it would be. Like in Mumbai, we have a locations in Wai (near Panchgani) where most of the UP and Bihar films are shot and prices there have been consistent. But, comparatively, here the escalation has been too fast which is not a good thing. If this greed continues then it won’t be viable to shoot here.”

Read More: Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor team up for Anubhav Sinha’s social thriller, Mulk

From start-to-end, Mulk’s shoot was wrapped up in just 27 days. “It’s all due to team work. I dedicate a lot of time in pre-production and everything from shoot, to frame and camera angle to even dress changing time was documented. I took three months for preparations on war-footing and completed the film without any glitches.”

Some good 12-13 roles have been done by local actors and the most significant are Raj Bisaria and Anil Rastogi.

On Mulk being more in realistic zone, the filmmaker says:

“Actually, my start was with realistic TV show Shikast with Manoj Bajpai, Milin Gunaji and Ashutosh Rana. It was Satya-types in little dark space of relationship. Then I made Sea Hawk followed by host of music videos and journey of films started with Tum Bin (Dus, Cash, Ra.One etc). I wanted to go back in that zone and this idea came to mind. I wrote its screenplay and dialogues in just three-days. So, this is not new to me though others will find it very different to relate with my kind of cinema.”

Sinha aims to release the film in early 2018 and start with his next fast.

“This time I want to start quickly as I my shoot rate has been too slow. In 17 years I have made 8 films of which 4 years was for Ra.One. So, I want to go fast now and will shoot a lot more in UP,” he says.

His last film Tum Bin2 did not do well at box office. “It was released 10 days after demonetization and probably that had hurt. I was mixing the film when the news came but I thought it won’t affect us. We realized it after Rock On2 failed but then it was too late. Tum Bin2 is one of my most satisfying films but sadly public didn’t like it,” he says on a signing off note.

In Mulk, Lucknow will be shown as Varanasi.