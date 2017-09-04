Lucknow Central: The total cost of Farhan Akhtar’s costumes for the film is just Rs 5000

He may be a big star for others but he is not one who throws tantrums or is too choosy, for that matter. As proof of this, we present to you the entire cost of Farhan Akhtar’s costumes in his upcoming film Lucknow Central: Rs 5000. Farhan is playing a jail inmate in the film.

To fit in with his character, Farhan’s clothes are also simple and have been sourced from street stalls. He will be seen playing the role of a young man from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh who is jailed after getting wrongly charged for a murder.

Talking about the film, Farhan said in a press release, “What I liked about the film when I read the script? There’s this dialogue in the film that says ‘Bande qaid ho sakte hai sapne nahi’. This line describes the film for me.”

Farhan in a still from Lucknow Central.

“The thing that separates Lucknow Central from all my previous ventures, I have always attempted to work on innovative things, new stories that interest the audience, entertain but not be mindless entertainers. There should be a message that audience can take back home with them, be it in the form of an inspiration or social relevance, to me that it is very important,” he added.

In order to make the character look authentic, Farhan Akhtar is seen wearing costumes which were picked from flea markets and street stalls. The actor is not seen wearing a single branded cloth. Sources have also informed some of his costumes cost less than Rs 100.

Kishen Mohan Girhotra played by Farhan Akhtar is an aspiring singer who idolises Manoj Tiwari in the small town of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. Kishen’s world turns upside down when he is falsely accused of a murder and is sent to Lucknow Central jail. The innocent man is further exposed to the cruelties and realities of a jail. However, with a band competition being announced in the jail, Kishen drafts a risky plan to escape. He along with his jail inmates that he befriends form a band with the help of an NGO activist Gayatri Kashyap played by Diana Penty.

The ensemble cast of Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Diana Penty, Rajesh Sharma and Inaam-ul-Haq has piqued the interest of the audience.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on September 15.

