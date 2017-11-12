Lucknow’s courteous crowd makes Rishi Kapoor feel at home

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is in Lucknow for over a month, in is awe with the city and its residents.

“I was here 41 years back when Laila Majnu (1976) was released. It was a big hit and ran for over 50 weeks here. I am thankful for the love we got from the audience but back then it was tough for actors as the crowd was very unruly. We used to struggle to get inside the theatre. It was very tough to walk on street. Actors used to be scared to come to Lucknow-Kanpur for movie promotions. But, that was then,” says the veteran actor while sharing the experience of shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s next Mulq.

“Aaj main faqr se kehta hoon ki ek bhi bande ne humein pareshaan nahi kiya. (I can say with pride that no one misbehaved with me during my stay in Lucknow),” he says while thanking the crowd for their cooperation.

“It’s a very civilized crowd now. People have gone out of the way to make the shoot easy for us. I am really amazed to see the transformation,” he says. He feels that now it’s even better to shoot here compared to Mumbai.

Actor Rishi Kapoor, director Anubhav Singh (back) and Atul Tiwari (right) during the shooting of Mulq in Lucknow.

“With film stars shooting, it is natural that people have the curiosity to watch the shoot but the way they have conducted themselves and cooperated with us is commendable. Credit goes to the government also for the help and inviting people to shoot but real compliments goes to the loving people out there,” he says.

Kapoor has a grilling make-up schedule for the film. “It takes me 2-2:30 hours to wear this look — bald patch, wig, beard. Kapoor & Sons took five hours. I am playing a very civilized Muslim lawyer in Mulk. Then, something goes wrong and the family gets entangled in a problem. The story is about their fight back,” he says.

Drawing a parallel between this younger years and now, he says, “25 years of my career was singing songs, romancing the heroines in mountains and around trees. My second innings is about real acting roles. Luck By Chance, Do Dooni Chaar, Patiyala House, Agnipath, D-Day all have power-packed roles. In real sense this is my era of acting which I am enjoying. I am thankful to God that at the age of 65 I am getting such good roles and am giving my best to do justice to them. I am able to do it or not this only audience can judge.”

He is making special efforts to get different looks and roles. “I am trying that I don’t repeat myself. In between I did three negative roles in Aurangzeb, Agnipath and D-Day and am happy that audiences have liked them.”

Of late he has been in news often for his tweets. “I don’t bother about anything...be it trolls. I am ready to take anyone head-on. Everyone has right to express. I write what I feel like when I get time. I am not finding time these days and I was looking forward to tweet on Kevin Specie’s ban.”

The actor has string of movies lined up. “The movies that people will see me in are ‘102 Not Out’, light comedy ‘Jhoota Kahin Ka’ followed by Mulq. From November 15, I will shoot in Delhi for Rajma Chawal and after that I will start for The Body next year. So, it’s a packed schedule and I feel blessed for it,” he signs off.

