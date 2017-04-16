Raveena’s Maatr rejected by CBFC? Board member claims screening is on Monday

Raveena Tandon-starrer Maatr has run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the use of expletives in the film.

The board members reportedly walked out of a screening of the film earlier this week and after watching the film on Saturday, they have rejected the film - practically banning it for the time.

A report in Quint quoted a source as saying, “Maatr has graphic and gruesome violence against women. The film is carpeted with maa-bahen expletives. We can’t even recommend that the abuses be beeped as they run through the course of the film in an ongoing rush of profanity.”

However, a censor board member told Hindustan Times that the report is incorrect. “The film’s producer informed us that the film is being screened for the Certification Board on Monday. So how can we say that certification has been refused?” the member said.

“Rape sequences are always tricky. We never know when they stop becoming shocking and get into the voyeuristic/titillating zone. In Maatr, the women’s violation is subject to allegations of excessive elaboration. Though the film is well-intended and hard-hitting, we cannot take the risk of incurring the wrath of organizations devoted to prevention of violation against women,” the source further said.

CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani told the website, “We have done our best to accommodate this film’s requirements. We even opened the CBFC office on Saturday, a non-working-day, to re-view the film.”

The makers of Maatr have the option of approaching the Film Certificate Appellate Tribunal (FCAT)

Raveena Tandon plays the titular role in Maatr. Written by Michael Pellico and directed by Ashtar Sayed, Maatr is scheduled to hit theatres on April 21. Maatr also features Madhur Mittal and Divya Jagdale in significant roles.

