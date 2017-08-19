Madhur Bhandarkar: I think at least 100 times before tweeting nowadays

Time and again celebrities have spoken about how people have become over-sensitive when it comes to films, and don’t think twice before shooting off abusive tweets to the makers and the cast. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who got trolled and faced flak for his recently released film Indu Sarkar, is the latest to speak on the issue. The filmmaker says the current scenario is such that one can gets trolled for posting something random on Twitter.

“You never know how people around you will react to what you tweet. It can be just a personal opinion or something philosophical, but still one might get misinterpreted. I think at least 100 times before tweeting nowadays. Why just people in general, even within the film industry, misunderstanding one another has become very common. Those who are a part of the film industry have so much ego,” says Madhur, before adding on a lighter note, “I have now become a pro [on social media, especially Twitter]. I know how to make sure my words don’t offend anyone when I am just highlighting my thoughts. I try and put emoticons, especially the smiling one, at the end of my tweets.”

Recently, films such as Raees, Behen Hogi Teri and Padmavati (to be released) found themselves amidst controversies and faced resistance. The same fate was met by his last release Indu Sarkar. About the protests during the film’s press conference in Pune and Nagpur, Bhandarkar says, “People protest against almost everything. I think, before voicing their opinions they must also try and find out if at all their objections are valid,” he adds.

The National Award winning filmmaker says he is someone who will never get bogged down by such opposition. “Such resistance can’t break my will power. From Chandni Bar (2001) to Indu Sarkar I have seen a lot. Nothing can stop me from choosing stories I believe in and making films on them,” adds the Page 3 (2005) director.

