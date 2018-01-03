Madhuri Dixit tries a really heavy Samurai headgear. See pic

Actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who celebrated her New Year in Tokyo, got a chance to try the Samurai headgear during her visit to a museum.

Madhuri shared a photograph of herself wearing the headgear on Twitter on Wednesday. “Tried the Samurai headgear (weighs a ton) and sword. All the warriors all over the world must have been so strong to wear such heavy gear, ride their horses and fight with heavy swords. Respect! Salute! Samurai diaries,” Madhuri wrote alongside the image.

Madhuri was last seen on-screen in 2014 film Gulaab Gang.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Madhuri Dixit talked about her international music debut. The actor is set to release her first extended play (EP) this year, which will be presented by a popular international music studio. The EP will be launched with the debut single called Tu hai mera.

She said in the interview, “Music has been a part of my being from the very beginning. I was pretty clear that I wanted to kick-start this new chapter with a sense of celebration and gratitude towards my fans, who have offered their unrelenting support and all their love no matter what. So what better way to embark on this journey than by celebrating their appreciation.”