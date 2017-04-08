Maha Govt passes resolution congratulating Aamir for refusing to release Dangal in Pak

The Maharashtra Government on Friday passed a resolution congratulating Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for not releasing his movie Dangal in Pakistan without playing the national anthem.

The resolution was moved by Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde.

Aamir, who is also the producer of the film, has decided not to release Dangal in Pakistan after the Pakistan Censor Board asked for scenes featuring the Indian flag and Indian national anthem to be omitted.

Last year, theatre owners and exhibitors in Pakistan temporarily stopped screening Indian films after Pakistani artistes and technicians were banned by the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) from in India. The controversial move was taken in the wake of political tension between India and Pakistan, post the Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) attacks in September.

Later, Pakistan lifted the ban on Indian films and began screening them in the country. And a few days ago, local distributors from the neighbouring nation apparently requested for Dangal (2016) to be released there.