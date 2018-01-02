Maheck Chahal on leaked bathtub scene: It’s the first time I have ever shot a sensual scene

A bathtub scene of Maheck Chahal has been leaked online and the actor is not happy with this. Maheck says the scene is from her forthcoming movie Nirdosh, which has been co-directed by Pradeep Rangwani and Subroto Paul. The film also features Arbaaz Khan and Manjari Phadnis.

“I was taken aback when a friend of mine bought this clip to my notice since this was shot for a particular scene for Nirdosh. I bought the same to the notice of my directors Pradeep and Subroto, who are now looking into the matter,” Maheck said in a statement.

“We had shot the scene with minimal people on sets and are trying to get our hands on the ones who leaked it. Being an actor, it’s the first time I have ever shot a sensual scene. I don’t know how to put my anger and anguish to words,” she added.

Nirdosh, a murder mystery, is slated for a release on January 19.

Previously, Maheck has featured in superstar Salman Khan starrer Wanted and has even participated in television show Bigg Boss season 5.

