Mahesh Bhatt is suffering from ‘Alia withdrawals’ since she moved out of home

Remember the picture that actor Alia Bhatt instagrammed last week, of her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt taking a selfie with a hoarding of hers? One that went viral! Daddy Bhatt shares that the photo was an outcome of the separation pangs he’s been suffering ever since Alia moved from their Mumbai house into her own flat.

When my daddy paused to take a selfie with me taking a selfie! What else could I possibly want? 💃🏻💃🏻 A photo posted by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:45pm PST

“I noticed the hoarding with Alia on it when I landed at the Delhi airport on a freezing winter morning and thought to myself ‘Ah, that’s my little girl.’ And when I started to take the selfie, my friend Imran said he’ll take a better shot. That’s how it happened,” the 68-year-old told us on his recent visit to Delhi University. He added that he had immediately shared the photo with Alia, who then posted it online.

Read more

I said to Alia, ‘Maybe I’m suffering from Alia withdrawals and this is my way to cope with it.’ She responded saying, ‘That’s so sweet Dad.This is the biggest gift’

As for his daughter living on her own now, Bhatt misses her a lot. “I call that house Fairyland... When I messaged her, I wrote that maybe it’s the separation pangs that daddy is feeling, because I wake up in the morning and don’t find her in the house anymore. So I said, ‘Maybe I’m suffering from Alia withdrawals and this is my way to cope with it.’ She responded: ‘That’s so sweet Dad. This is the biggest gift.’ I guess it’s the warmth we shared that warmed people’s hearts... In this era of social media, whatever catches your heart, catches the heart of the people too.”

A BFF moment with daddy 🐒🕶 A photo posted by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 4, 2016 at 12:28am PDT

However, there’s also an observation that the filmmaker made. In the picture, Alia is seen endorsing a certain phone brand, whereas her father clicked the selfie using a different brand’s handset. “Maybe one of the things that also made the picture a talking point was that I don’t own the brand that she endorses,” he laughed.