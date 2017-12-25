Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan to act together in Sanjoy Nag’s Yours Truly

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is all set to act in a film alongside wife Soni Razdan in National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjoy Nag’s Yours Truly.

Shot in Kolkata, Yours Truly is based on Annie Zaidi’s short story, The One That Was Announced, from the collection Love Story #1-14. With the film, Soni returns to the silver screen four years after she was seen in Shootout At Wadala.

Soni Razdan in a still from Yours Truly.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Mahesh Bhatt wrote, “It’s a Wrap !!!! YOURS TRULY is a heartwarming tale and these are some of the young passionate team mates who have ‘created’ this gem.”

Yours Truly will see Soni, who has been directed by her husband Mahesh Bhatt in cult Hindi films such as Saraansh, appear on screen with him for the first time in their careers. Razdan plays the protagonist Mithi Kumar, in an ensemble cast along with Aahana Kumra (Lipstick Under My Burkha), Pankaj Tripathi (Newton, Bareilly ki Barfi),and Mahesh Bhatt, in a special appearance.

Written and directed by National Award-winning director Sanjoy Nag, the film is a poetic romance drama . “It’s a beautiful story of a woman and her journey of finding love in the most unexpected places. It was an incredible experience to shoot in the city of joy with such a talented cast and crew. We’re now eagerly looking forward to finish the film and present it to the world,” Nag said in a press statement.

Produced by Shiladitya Bora, Nikhil Chaudhary and Milapsinh Jadeja, the film is slated for a Summer 2018 release.

