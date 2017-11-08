Mahira Khan is still apologising to angry old women for viral smoking photos with Ranbir Kapoor

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has revealed in an interview that she still has to apologise to fans, especially old, disappointed ladies for her pictures with Ranbir Kapoor that went viral in September. She drew a lot of flak from fans and trolls on the internet for smoking in a white backless dress outside a hotel in New York.

While Mahira had already said in an earlier interview that she ‘doesn’t do anything for the world’ and that to smoke or not was a part of her personal life, her recent statement carried a different tone. In an interview to Something Haute, the actor said she was ‘shattered and broken’ by the controversy. “I would think about posting a statement every day. Then I would stop myself because I just wouldn’t know what to say,” she said.

“Thankfully, Power Di Game (a song from her upcoming film Verna) was ready to be released, which I thought was perfect timing, so I just posted that as sort of a response to the trolls. But to be honest, I understand where all the criticism came from and it didn’t come from a place of hate. I’m not talking about the trolls but those who were genuinely disappointed to see those pictures. It’s the same disappointment that my nani or my mamoo would have felt seeing that. So even now when I meet an older lady who says that she didn’t like the pictures, I’m quick to apologise,” she added.

Pakistani Diva @TheMahiraKhan & #RanbirKapoor spotted together in NewYork !

P.S : Smoking is Injurious to Health ! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/62ysmQDvPn — Umair Sandhu (@sandhumerry) September 21, 2017

However, she also appreciated her fans for supporting her. “I am human, I make mistakes. And I was really happy to see that there were so many people who stood up for me. It goes to show that the narrative in Pakistan is changing, and if nothing else, I’m happy to have been part of that narrative,” she said.

Ranbir, too, had called people’s treatment of Mahira unfair in a statement to NDTV. “I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful God-gifted lives. Peace and love. PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health,” he had said.

Mahira will next be seen in Pakistani production Verna, an action thriller. She made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and has worked on television soaps like Humsafar with Fawad Khan. She is a single mother to a four-year-old son, Azlaan.

