Mahira Khan’s Pakistani film Verna refused certification over controversial theme of rape

The release of Mahira Khan’s upcoming film Verna has been abruptly cancelled. Reports suggest the controversial and hotly-anticipated Pakistani film was not cleared by the country’s censor board, which led to Wednesday’s Lahore premiere to be cancelled.

The Express Tribune quotes the Sindh Board of Film Censors chief Abdul Razzaq as saying, “The topic is rape, and the culprit is the governor’s son. The film doesn’t have to be banned, and can be tweaked and censored a bit to be deemed fit for release.”

He said the SBFC hasn’t cleared the film and is waiting for a go-ahead from the offices of the CBFC in Islamabad. CBFC chairman Mobashir Hassan said, “The film is yet to be viewed by the full board and see if there are any objections.”

Director Shoaib Mansoor has filed an appeal, pending which the decision to release the film will be made. “Nothing has been decided and the film is not banned so far. We will view it and come to a final decision soon,” continued Mobashir Hasan.

Both Mahira and her co-star Haroon have been promoting the film in the weeks leading up to its release, which was scheduled for November 17.

Recently Mahira Khan was at the centre of another controversy after she was spotted smoking in New York City with Ranbir Kapoor. Both Ranbir and Mahira spoke about it after being trolled. In an interview to BBC, Mahira said on the issue, “You don’t feel good about being criticised, especially when you’ve been loved so much. But what it did make me understand is that, I get it, someone did encroach on my privacy, which wasn’t correct. But then again, I’m a public personality. Where there’s so much love, you know, there will be trolls, there will be people who will say things... it doesn’t matter how I conduct myself or what I wear or how I speak or where I sit or what I do; that does not allow anybody to harass me.”

