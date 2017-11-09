Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan celebrate son Arhaan’s birthday together. See pics

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan came together on Wednesday to celebrate the 15th birthday of their son, Arhaan. Malaika also shared some pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram account. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “My baby is a big boy now.happy bday my jaan.love u to the moon n back my arhaan #15today.”

Malaika donned casual pajamas and Arbaaz and Arhaan were dressed in jeans-t shirts in what looks like a private, family affair.

Malaika and Arbaaz divorced earlier this year but continue to co-parent their son. They are also seen celebrating festivals and special days together. Speaking recently about her relationship with Arbaaz, Malaika said, “Arbaaz is a part of my family, the father of my child. Certain equations don’t change overnight. The things that happened should remain between us. It’s personal. We don’t have to prove anything to anybody. (Meeting Arbaaz) makes my son happy, and that makes me happy. For Amu (sister Amrita Arora Ladak), he’s like a brother, and he is a son to my parents. What happened is between us.”

After their divorce came through in May, Malaika moved out of the house she shared with Arbaaz. The couple’s lawyers, advocates Kranti Sathe and Amrita Sathe Pathak had told HT that Malaika had not sought any alimony from Arbaaz Khan. Malaika got Arhaan’s custody.

Currently, Arbaaz is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film opposite Sunny Leone, Tera Intezaar. Malaika, on the other hand, is keeping herself busy with modelling assignments. She is also on the judges’ panel of MTV’s show, India’s Next Top Model and was last seen on the silver screen in a song in Sonam Kapoor’s Dolly Ki Doli (2015).

