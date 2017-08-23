Malaika Arora turns 44: Pics of the birthday girl that prove age is just a number
Even at 44, Malaika Arora can give youngsters a run for their money. On her birthday today, check out some of the best photos from her Instagram account that will leave you asking for more.bollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2017 12:58 IST
Sexy, sensuous and svelte, this pretty much sums up Malaika Arora. With a body to die for and glam quotient that can give starlets a run for their money, it’s tough for one to believe that Malaika is a yummy mummy of a 15-year-old boy, Arhaan.
Although Malaika never really pursued a career in films, she was duly credited with the tag of the most wanted girl for special dance numbers in films. And why not? With sizzling hot dance moves in a dozen songs, she won a millions hearts over the years. It all started when she made her debut in the 1998 film Dil Se in the song Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan and later, with tracks such as Munni Badnaam Hui (Dabangg in 2010) and Anarkali Disco Chali (Housefull 2 in 2012), Malaika only added more numbers to her fan base.
Those, who follow her on Instagram, would agree that her pictures can turn anyone red with envy. Whether it’s her vacation photos from around the world, workout and yoga pictures or frequent outings with her girl gang, Malaika doesn’t skip a chance to keep her fans updated with whatever she is up to. And not to forget, in all her pictures, she looks nothing less than a diva.
On her birthday today, as Malaika turns 44, here’s taking a look at some of her hottest photos that posted on Instagram, that definitely defy the number game and prove that she’s elegance personified.
Wish you a very happy birthday Malaika! Stay hot and sexy!
