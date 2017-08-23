Malaika Arora turns 44: Pics of the birthday girl that prove age is just a number

Sexy, sensuous and svelte, this pretty much sums up Malaika Arora. With a body to die for and glam quotient that can give starlets a run for their money, it’s tough for one to believe that Malaika is a yummy mummy of a 15-year-old boy, Arhaan.

Although Malaika never really pursued a career in films, she was duly credited with the tag of the most wanted girl for special dance numbers in films. And why not? With sizzling hot dance moves in a dozen songs, she won a millions hearts over the years. It all started when she made her debut in the 1998 film Dil Se in the song Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan and later, with tracks such as Munni Badnaam Hui (Dabangg in 2010) and Anarkali Disco Chali (Housefull 2 in 2012), Malaika only added more numbers to her fan base.

Those, who follow her on Instagram, would agree that her pictures can turn anyone red with envy. Whether it’s her vacation photos from around the world, workout and yoga pictures or frequent outings with her girl gang, Malaika doesn’t skip a chance to keep her fans updated with whatever she is up to. And not to forget, in all her pictures, she looks nothing less than a diva.

On her birthday today, as Malaika turns 44, here’s taking a look at some of her hottest photos that posted on Instagram, that definitely defy the number game and prove that she’s elegance personified.

#summer throwback ...... @thelabellife @mw_india #swimwear A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Santorini ......breathtaking #mystique#room no 23#girls A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Sep 4, 2015 at 8:48am PDT

I don't know wat am so happpppppy bout🙄🙄🙄🤣🤣.....#nyci♥️u A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

💃💃......... A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on May 26, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

Gettin stronger doin a handstand......a different perspective #strongnotskinny #strongmom 💪..thank u @amuaroraofficial for the pic A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

Island gurl 🐠🐢🌴☀️.......#maldives #ahilturns1 @amillafushi ....thank u @atulreellife for the pic📸 A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

Middle of nowhere... A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:57pm PST

Wat a perfect way to start ur day......SUP yoga in the middle of the blue sea.thank u @fsmaldives for this unreal experience #standuppaddle #yoga#kudahuraa #fourseasonsresort #maldives A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 11, 2016 at 8:14pm PDT

Beautiful Berlin #berlinwallart A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 2, 2016 at 12:49am PDT

Berlin .....💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾#Coldplay #up n up #tonite 📷 @preetasukhtankar A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jun 29, 2016 at 7:31am PDT

Summer vibes😎😎😎😎😎 @thelabellife office A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on May 27, 2016 at 2:27am PDT

Having crazy fun shooting with the sleek & stylish Zenfone Zoom @asusindia. Love the incredible camera modes, clicked tons of pics already! The best feature is the Image stabilisation for shooting pics on the go #Zoomography A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on May 10, 2016 at 3:26am PDT

Gay abandon.soaring Like a bird #happiness #greece #girls #mykonos ......photo credit @preetasukhtankar A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Sep 3, 2015 at 10:23am PDT

I love the ocean ....... #maldives #snorkeling #fourseasonsresort #kudahuraa @fsmaldives 📸 credit@@waseemshaikh3 A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 11, 2016 at 12:46am PDT

Coz am happyyyyyyy💃🏾#Firenze A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 1, 2015 at 1:05pm PDT

#TBT#nyc#shoot @pressynathan A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Mar 12, 2015 at 2:59am PDT

Wish you a very happy birthday Malaika! Stay hot and sexy!

Follow @htshowbiz for more