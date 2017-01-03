Man who hacked Kareena Kapoor’s IT e-filing account arrested

An employee of central paramilitary forces was arrested by the cyber police in Mumbai for accessing Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor’s income tax e- filing account, police said on Monday night.

The accused wanted to get Kareena’s personal mobile number so he hacked her IT account, they said.

Kareena’s chartered accountant had last year approached the police with the complaint that somebody had hacked her IT e-filing account and tampered with it.

Cyber-police tracked down the culprit on Monday.

The accused files income tax returns for people as a part-time job while working with paramilitary forces, police said, without disclosing his name. Further probe was on.