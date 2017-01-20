 Manasvi Mamgai of Action Jackson fame performed at Donald Trump’s concert | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Manasvi Mamgai of Action Jackson fame performed at Donald Trump’s concert

bollywood Updated: Jan 20, 2017 15:40 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Manasvi Mamgai (Second from right) with the crew of Action Jackson.

She debuted in Bollywood opposite Ajay Devgn in Prabhudeva’s 2014 directorial venture Action Jackson. The film tanked at the box office, but she remained in our memory for her glamorous avatar in the film. Yes, we are talking about Manasvi Mamgai, who played Marina in Action Jackson.

She is back in news because she too performed at the Inauguration Concert of US President-elect Donald Trump. Reports suggest that she performed on songs like Jai Ho and Kala chashma.

“I have never been so nervous performing live, we had been rehearsing for the last 15 days. This event was a culmination of all the efforts we had taken for the presidential campaign. We had earlier put together ‘Humanity United Against Terror’, a Bollywood charity event that Trump addressed. This is our way of saying Thank You to the Indian community. Several industrialists, dignitaries including Mika Singh attended the event as guests. In fact, this was the first time a Bollywood performance was a part of the US Presidential inauguration,” she told Bombay Times about her performance.

Manasvi’s father, Shalabh Kumar, played an important role in Trump’s election campaign to woo the Indian voters.

Here are some photos she posted on her Instagram account.

