‘Mane’ point: Swara Bhaskar gifts her grandmother a stylish haircut

It goes without saying that grandchildren share a special bond with their grandparents. Nil Battey Sannata actor Swara Bhaskar recently gifted her grandmother Rama Sinha a new haircut. And as per Swara, her grandmother is totally loving her new look.

The actor shares that her 75-year-old nani is weak, and her arms pain a lot when she tries to move them much. It aches when she tries to comb her long hair daily. So when she came to Mumbai to attend a relatives wedding, Swara decided to give her a haircut.

Swara’s grandmother showing off her chopped braid. (Swara Bhaskar)

“Yes I got my nani a haircut. She’s been wanting a boy cut for some time now and I didn’t want her to go to a random place. So I booked an appointment with Sapna (Sapna Bhavnani, celebrity hair-stylist) and got it done. It was the first time in 75 years that she cut her hair. Sapna was pretty nervous and kept asking ‘Aunty are you sure you want to go that short?’ But my nani was very adamant that “humko boy-cut chaahiye” (I want a boy cut only),” Swara smiles.

Actor Swara Bhaskar with her nani, and celeb hair-stylist Sapna Bhavnani.

The actor is happy that her grandmother is looking stylish after the cut. “Nani is looking very stylish these days. Though my cousins ragged me about it and were like ‘Kaisi grandchild hai, naani ke saarey baal katwaa key show off kar rahi hai!’ (What kind of a grandchild are you who has not just given her nani a haircut but is also showing it off),” adds Swara of Tanu Weds Manu fame.

