Maniesh Paul to celebrate Christmas with kids in Goa

This Christmas is special for actor Maniesh Paul. He became father to a baby boy, Yuvann, in June, and is excited about celebrating his first Christmas by dressing him as Santa Claus. The actor will also play secret Santa to his five-year-old daughter, Saisha, who has been writing letters to Santa Claus, asking for gifts.

“I am definitely going to dress my son like Santa. I’ve already arranged the dress, but my wife has been telling me not to put a beard. But I’ll definitely do something with cotton at least,” he laughs.

Revealing what he plans to gift his daughter, he says, “ She likes hair clips, bands etc. She loves music too. Last year, I gave her a guitar and this year she is after Santa’s life for a piano and she’s been writing letters too. Also, there’s a very specific demand for a silver dress with blue flowers. That’s something I couldn’t find, so I have got it made especially for her,” shares the 35-year-old , adding that his daughter loves to decorate the Christmas tree. “She’s very good at painting and colouring, so she decorates with her own handmade cards.”

“Honestly, I’ve never followed this tradition that Christmas or New Year has to be in Goa, and we’d always fly to some foreign locale.”

Besides the surprises planned for his kids, the actor is off to Goa for a family holiday to celebrate Christmas. “Honestly, I’ve never followed this tradition that Christmas or New Year has to be in Goa, and we’d always fly to some foreign locale , but Yuvann is too small to take longer flights, so we decided Goa was the closest we could do,” he says.

The actor, however, isn’t complaining because his friends have decided to fly to Mumbai after celebrating Christmas in Goa. “All of them are going to come to my house and it is going to be the party place till the New Year.”

Recounting childhood memories of Christmas , Maniesh shares how there used to be excitement about Santa’s visit and he would be thrilled to get new gifts every year. “I remember once I wanted a guitar because my school teacher told me that he’ll teach me only if I have a good guitar. My father said he’ll get me one, but I wanted to ask Santa. I wrote letters, so I could show it to my teacher that Santa got me the guitar.”

Who is that one person he’d like to turn Secret Santa for? “Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. And I would give him a great, healthy life. But more than giving him, I would want to be around him to see where he gets this never-ending energy from.”

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more