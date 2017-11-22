Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut injured while shooting in Jodhpur, rushed to hospital

Kangana Ranaut was injured while shooting for the film Manikarnika, a biopic on Rani Laxmi Bai, in Jodhpur Tuesday night. She sprained her foot while doing a stunt and was rushed to a private hospital.

“Kangana had a sprain in her right foot but there was no fracture. We applied a plaster cast and she was advised a week’s rest,” Dr Narendra Yadav of Goyal Hospital, Jodhpur, told HT. The actor was discharged around 2 am on Wednesday and left for Mumbai in the afternoon to recover from the injury.

As per reports, Kangana was shooting for a scene in which she had to jump from a wall on the top of a horse. However, she got injured after falling to the ground while attempting the scene.

Kangana has been shooting for the film at Mehrangarh fort, Jodhpur, for several days. Kangana will be seen doing many action sequence in the movie and has trained in sword fighting for her role.

However, this is not the first time Kangana Ranaut was injured shooting Manikarnika. Earlier in July, she was accidentally struck by a prop sword on the sets of Manikarnika. At that time, she was shooting an action scene in Hyderabad.

Manikarnika is written and directed by K Vijayendra Prasad who was also the scriptwriter of SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali.