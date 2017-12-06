Manish Malhotra celebrates 51st birthday with Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar and more. See inside pics
Manish Malhotra welcomed Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi and more in his home for his 51st birthday party. Check out pics.bollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2017 10:05 IST
If there is anyone who appears in every Bollywood celebrity’s friend list, it has to be Manish Malhotra. The talented fashion designer celebrated his 51st birthday on Tuesday and as expected, quite a big chunk of the Hindi film industry was spotted at the party.
Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Raveena Tandon, Sophie Choudhary and director Karan Johar were just a few names on the long guest list. The party looked like a cosy gathering as everyone was dressed rather casually, except Aditi who wore a blingy red jumper and a shiny mini skirt and had come straight from a promotional event for a brand.
Manish posted pictures from the party and thanked his friends for their wishes. “That’s how every night should be...ThankYou guys for coming home and your wishes,” he captioned a group photo.
Other guests also shared pictures of the birthday cake and decorations. The three-tier cake had pictures of Manish with all his friends.
Sonakshi was seen in a classic white shirt and blue denims, giving Manish a tight hug while Karan too wore a denim shirt to the party.
Huma wore a striped T-shirt with a blue skirt and smile for the paparazzi gathered outside Manish’s home.
Other than the stars who attended the party, actors Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi and more also wished Manish on social media.
Follow @htshowbiz for more