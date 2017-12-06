Manish Malhotra celebrates 51st birthday with Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar and more. See inside pics

If there is anyone who appears in every Bollywood celebrity’s friend list, it has to be Manish Malhotra. The talented fashion designer celebrated his 51st birthday on Tuesday and as expected, quite a big chunk of the Hindi film industry was spotted at the party.

Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Raveena Tandon, Sophie Choudhary and director Karan Johar were just a few names on the long guest list. The party looked like a cosy gathering as everyone was dressed rather casually, except Aditi who wore a blingy red jumper and a shiny mini skirt and had come straight from a promotional event for a brand.

Manish posted pictures from the party and thanked his friends for their wishes. “That’s how every night should be...ThankYou guys for coming home and your wishes,” he captioned a group photo.

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:18am PST

Thank you my dearest @iamhumaq for your love and wishes #athome A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:23am PST

Other guests also shared pictures of the birthday cake and decorations. The three-tier cake had pictures of Manish with all his friends.

A post shared by Kaykasshan A Patel (@kaykasshanapatel) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:51am PST

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @manishmalhotra05 WE LOVE YOU...Kakku and Areef ❤️😇🎂🎉 A post shared by Kaykasshan A Patel (@kaykasshanapatel) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:03am PST

Sonakshi was seen in a classic white shirt and blue denims, giving Manish a tight hug while Karan too wore a denim shirt to the party.

A post shared by sonakshi sinha (@sonakshisinha_queen) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Huma wore a striped T-shirt with a blue skirt and smile for the paparazzi gathered outside Manish’s home.

A post shared by Anil Nalawade (@anilnalawade24) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

Other than the stars who attended the party, actors Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi and more also wished Manish on social media.

To one of my dearest friends ❤️ #happybirthday#27yearsoffriendship #memories#positivity#love @manishmalhotra05 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 5, 2017 at 8:12am PST

Happy birthday to my dearest friend and well wisher, I’m so glad to have you in my life and feel blessed to know someone like you, thank you Manish for being a true friend❤️❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:18am PST

Follow @htshowbiz for more