Manjari Fadnnis to make her theatre debut

Actor Manjari Fadnnis is gearing up for her theatre debut this month. The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008) actor will play the lead in AGP Spotlight’s Double Deal Reloaded, opposite Bharat Dabholkar, directed by Mahesh Dattani. On why she took up theatre nearly a decade after her debut in Bollywood, Manjari says, “I needed something more as an actor. I am awaiting the release of two of my films (Nirdosh and Baa Baa Black Sheep) and I just can’t sit idle. This is when I was approached for this project. I am keen to learn more and hope to become a better actor.”

She adds that theatre helps one explore different sides of an actor. And, last year, she undertook a 10-day workshop with film and theatre actor Neeraj Kabi. She says, “One has to keep polishing one’s skills and theatre is an interesting experience. In addition, I got to work with Mahesh Dattani, who is the captain of the ship. He has been extremely encouraging and has been offering tips throughout.”

Manjari states that theatre helps you touch several aspects of acting which one never knew existed. Rehearsals and constant support from the team got her to believe in herself more. Talking about her character she says, “She is everything I am not. This is the exciting part of being an actor, you get an opportunity to be a different person every time.”

She says she has been really enjoying the experience and believes in living for the moment. “Yes, I will always continue to do films. Theatre will be extremely challenging to continue and I hope I get more opportunities to do so.”