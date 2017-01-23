Manoj Bajpayee can play Om Puri well on screen: Pallavi Joshi

Actor Pallavi Joshi still can’t believe that veteran actor Om Puri is no more. She fondly recalls him as a great actor and wonderful co-star. Joshi’s first film with Om Puri was Shyam Benegal’s Susman (1987).

Amidst the industry mourning Puri’s sudden demise, actor Manoj Bajpayee was quoted as saying that if a biopic is being made on the late actor then he would be the best person to portray him on celluloid. When asked about Manoj’s comment, Joshi, says it’s too early to think about a biopic on Puri. “Well, it’s too soon to think about making films on Omji. His death has still not settled. I’m yet to come to terms with the fact that he is no more. It seems so unreal,” she says, before adding, “Manoj is brilliant. I think he’d pull off the part well.”

Read more

When asked if she would like to act in the biopic, the actor says, “I would love to be a part of the film.” Meanwhile, Joshi may also work in her husband’s upcoming political thriller that is based on Lal Bahadur Shastri’s mysterious death. She was last seen in Buddha In A Traffic Jam (2016) and even crooned the track Chand Roz in the film.

“Vivek is currently out of station penning the script. Once he comes back, I would get an idea. He usually has a part for me in his films. When we last spoke, he had a character in mind for me. But I am not sure if I would sing for this time,” she says adding that the film is expected to go on the floor in March. Rohit Sharma would compose the music for the project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more