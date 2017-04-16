Manoj Bajpayee: Never expected my dialogues to become famous

Ye Wasseypur hai...yahan kabutar bhi doosre ke pankh se apna izzat bachata hai...” Along with his hard-hitting performances, actor Manoj Bajpayee is known for his powerful dialogues which remain etched in people’s minds.

When asked about this, he says,“I really don’t know, what it is that I do which makes them famous. Honestly, it’s not just me who should get all the credit. There are other factors which make it iconic. It is a coming together of writing, direction and performance, that makes it so. And sometimes, it’s just about luck, and I do believe I have been lucky sometimes,” he says.

Recalling some of his most famous dialogues as Bhiku Martre (Satya, 1998) to Sardar Khan (Gangs of Wasseypur), Manoj adds, “ The Bhiku Matre dialogue (Bambai ka Don Kaun, Bhiku Matre) was delivered in the most unassuming manner. Sardar Khan’s dialogue (Keh Ke Lunga) was delivered in the most lethargic way, because a husband was talking to his wife at night.

Then the Rajneeti dialogue (Karara Jawab Milega) - I remember it was part of a speech which was about 10-15 lines. I worked on it overnight, because I had to act it out the next day. While I was doing that in front of the camera, I was going through the lines in my head,” he recalls.

Manoj, who was seen in the recently released film Naam Shabana, is “bewildered” by this popularity. “I am an actor, and my job is to deliver the dialogues in the best possible way. You do your job, you work on the intent behind the dialogues. After the film is released you come to know that some of your dialogues have become a rage everywhere, and people are just talking about them. It bewilders me as to what I do that make them this popular,” he laughs.

