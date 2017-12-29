Manoj Bajpayee wraps up Devashish Makhija’s Bhonsle in Mumbai

The shoot of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Bhonsle has wrapped up. “A huge congratulations to the entire team of Bhonsle. We wrapped up the shooting schedule with the effort and passion of each and everyone associated with the film -- Devashish Makhija, Piiyush Singh, Sandiip Kapur, Saurabh Gupta, Namita Lal,” he wrote.

A huge congratulations to the entire team of #BHONSLE. We wrapped up the shooting schedule with the effort and passion of each and everyone associated with the film #devashishmakhija @PiiyushSingh @SandiipKapur #saurabhgupta #namitalal @abhay_muvizz — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) December 29, 2017

According to a variety.com report, Bhonsle, directed by Ajji fame Devashish Makhija, looks at a time when scheming local West Indian politicians use violence to rid the state of North Indian migrants.

Manoj plays Bhonsle, a terminally-ill local policeman, retired against his will, who finds himself forging an unlikely companionship with a 23-year-old North Indian girl and her little brother, while the raging conflict destroying the world around them reaches his doorstep, giving him one last battle worth fighting for.

A critically acclaimed actor, Manoj will also next be seen in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming film Aiyaary, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more