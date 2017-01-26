Manoj Bajpayee wraps up shooting his part in Sarkar 3 in four days

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who will be seen in filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s crime drama, the third installment of Sarkar, surprised the team of the film when he finished shooting within four days — well before the deadline of 10 days.

The actor says it was a great experience to share screen space with actor Amitabh Bachchan and this encouraged him to finish his work in time. “It is an honour to work with Amitji and I am grateful to share screen space with him,” he says.

Read more

“My association with Ramu goes back to Satya (1998), which is a milestone in my cinematic journey. We bond really well, when he approached me for this role, it was an instant yes. Good understanding with the director always helps in easing things. It was a great experience while shooting the film, got a chance to learn a lot and discover some interesting things,” he says.

A source reveals he did an exemplary job. “While shooting for a sequence with Amitabh, Manoj had to deliver more than 30 lines in one shot which he delivered effortlessly and did justice to the role.”