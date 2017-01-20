Marriage to Hazel has brought good luck to Yuvi, says Yuvraj Singh’s mother

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh is back in form and how! Striking a spectacular 150 runs off 127 balls against England in the ongoing bilateral series, he kept the nation glued to their TV screens on Thursday, while the match was being played in Cuttack.

While Yuvi achieved yet another milestone in his ODI career, his mother Shabnam Singh is elated to see her son play for the country, once again. Yuvi last played for Team India in December 2013 against South Africa at the Centurian.

“The potential was always there and it was never lacking in him. Only thing was when it will happen. There were times when you think of giving up, but then you have the right forces and people’s love and support. The whole nation wanted him to play and with so many blessings, he was able to come back.”

Yuvi got married to actor Hazel Keech in November last year. Ask her if this new lady luck was doing its magic, and Shabnam says, “Oh yes, marriage has brought good luck and stability in Yuvi’s life and it’s playing a very important factor. Hazel is a lovely child and I’m glad she has come into his life.”

Shabnam adds that while she has been seen her son playing for a long time, and has witnessed downs and really high ups also, it was something very new for Hazel, and she was excited about his comeback performance. “Hazel was like this little kid who didn’t want to miss a single ball. She was on a flight during the match, so she was really hassled about what’s happening on the ground and she was stressing out. It was fun seeing her enjoying the match.”

And what was Yuvi’s reaction like when he spoke to his mom after hitting a ton? “He was feeling very happy. He was singing songs at night for me and Hazel,” smiles Shabnam.

Talking about the years when Yuvi wasn’t a part of the team, his mother recollects, “He worked really very hard for it and it wasn’t easy. It’s been very tough going to small grounds and playing there, especially when you are so used to big crowds. To motivate yourself in those days was a big thing. But Guru ji always said, ‘Chote chote matches se hi bade matches mein jayega. (Small matches will lead up to big ones)’ And here he is.”

Shabnam plans to visit their Guru Ji with Yuvi and Hazel once he is back from the series.

